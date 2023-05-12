European countries secure deals for two battery making gigafactories

Two electric vehicle battery makers plan to spend around EUR 10 billion (USD 11 billion) on factories in Europe, they announced on Friday, a big win in the region’s subsidy race with the U.S.



Both plants will start construction in 2026, employ thousands of people and supply batteries to European car makers.

Sweden’s Northvolt said it is set to pick Heide in northern Germany for its factory as long as subsidies are approved, after months of worry that it would opt for an investment in North America over Europe, while Taiwan’s ProLogium announced a plant in the French city of Dunkirk.

Europe, home to carmakers such as Volkswagen and BMW, has been trying to lower dependency on Asian countries for batteries that will power green electric cars.

Northvolt, alongside Volkswagen, is the furthest ahead among just a handful of European players paving the way for a home-grown battery industry, with a large chunk of planned capacity in Europe to be owned by Asian players.

The plant by Taiwan’s ProLogium would be its first overseas car battery factory.

Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to USD 1.2 trillion by 2030

The world’s top automakers are planning to spend nearly USD 1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along…

see more

Both Germany and France had to sweeten the subsidy pot after the United States last year unveiled major tax subsidies to cut carbon emissions to boost domestic manufacturing, giving the battery makers an attractive alternative.

The subsidies for Northvolt, estimated to be around half a billion euros, would be the first provided by Germany from Europe’s new ‘Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework’, adopted in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expanded this year to support green transition projects.

The subsidies still need to be approved by the European Commission.

A second plant could also be constructed in parallel elsewhere, a Northvolt spokesperson said, indicating the decision to build in Germany did not exclude the possibility of a further plant in North America.

Foreign and domestic companies have invested in Germany to feed its growing EV industry. CATL, which has been expanding rapidly outside China, is ramping up production of its plant near Erfurt in Germany and BASF is building a battery materials site in Schwarzheide, eastern Germany.

U.S. Microvast, meanwhile, has already built a factory in Ludwigsfelde, south of Berlin.

For ProLogium, French President Emmanuel Macron lobbied for the factory to beat out other contestants like Germany and the Netherlands, offering deal sweeteners and competitive power prices, executives from the Taiwanese company said.