Serbia’s president says he won’t attend next Council of Europe summit

Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, announced on Friday, May 12, that he will not be attending the upcoming Council of Europe summit in Iceland on May 16 and 17, down to the decision by Europe’s top human right body to consider the request for Kosovo’s membership.



Serbia: gun laws to be tightened following two deadly shootings

Serbia’s government announced a host of gun control measures on Friday and will carry out an extensive revision of existing private gun permits and…

see more

After meeting Miroslav Lajcak, the EU’s special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, in Belgrade, Vucic said that Serbia will be represented at the “lowest level” at the Reykjavik summit, as the Council of Europe had rejected Serbia’s amendment to a declaration mentioning the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

Serbia had requested the addition of the phrase “as well as all other members of the Council of Europe” to the declaration, however their request was denied, Vucic said.

He said he interprets this refusal as an indication that the Council of Europe is disregarding Serbia’s sovereignty and the UN charter.

Belgrade does not recognise Kosovo’s sovereignty and lobbies against Kosovo’s entry into international institutions.

“We are ready to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, but we are not willing to easily give up the territorial integrity of Serbia,” Vucic stated, while accusing Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, of seeking conflict.

Serbia and the Kosovo Serbs are advocating for the establishment of an association of Kosovo Serb municipalities, in line with a decade-old EU-brokered deal with the Kosovo government in Pristina.

Albanians constitute a majority of over 90 percent in Kosovo, while in the northern region, approximately 50,000 Serbs reside as a small minority.

On March 18, Pristina and Belgrade verbally agreed to implement a Western-supported plan aimed at improving relations and reducing tensions in northern Kosovo.

The plan involves granting more autonomy to local Serbs, while Pristina maintains ultimate control, but Serbs argue that the agreement has not produced concrete outcomes.

In protest against unfulfilled demands for increased autonomy, Serbs in northern Kosovo boycotted local elections held on April 23.