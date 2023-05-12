Baltic states eye speeding-up derussification of energy systems

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced on Friday that they are considering speeding up a plan to disconnect the Baltic region’s electricity supply from Russia’s power grid.

Nordic electricity power system slipping

The Nordic electricity power system was disrupted early on Wednesday, furthermore two Swedish nuclear power reactors were disconnected, Finnish…

see more

“Today we agreed to continue discussions on accelerating as soon as all of our studies are finished,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a joint news conference with her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts.

“Technical studies, especially on production capacity and energy crisis, will allow us to clarify the details and exact timing of this process,” she added.

Estonian and Latvian prime ministers outlined the successful energy system isolation test led by Lithuania last April.

“As it was mentioned, Lithuania has recently successfully carried out an isolated operational test of our electricity system. And I think that it is our strategic priority,” Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė said.

Glad to welcome you in Tallinn, @krisjaniskarins and @IngridaSimonyte.

Today we will focus on ensuring Baltic energy security, strong decisions from the #NATO summit in Vilnius, and #Ukraine's victory.

We will also share the stage at the opening of #LennartMeriConference. pic.twitter.com/UOU05gdwaB

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 12, 2023

Latvian PM Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš said the priority for the Baltic countries is to speed up connection to Scandinavian and Central European energy grids and to exploit the region’s wind energy potential, “thereby making sure that in the future we would never again be dependent on single source providers, be it Russia or someone else.”

“One of the big potentials that we have in all three Baltic countries is wind energy, specifically offshore wind energy,” he said.