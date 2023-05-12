Imran Khan out on bail for two weeks

A Pakistani court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s release on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday after his arrest ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the military.

His lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said the court also ordered the anti-graft body not to arrest Imran Khan during this period.

Imran Khan after the bail in 4 cases, now heading for another hearing. pic.twitter.com/TU5rDTda5E

— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 12, 2023

The arrest, which the Supreme Court ruled “invalid and unlawful” a day earlier, has fuelled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, weak growth, and delayed IMF funding.

Pakistan’s top court declares former PM’s arrest as illegal

Speaking to a British news outlet, The Independent, at the High Court, Khan said that “they had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. It seems as if there was a law of jungle.”

The arrest

Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in connection with a corruption case.

Pakistan’s top court on Thursday, May 11, ordered the anti-graft agency to release Khan from its custody.

Protests defending Imran Khan

At least eight people died and nearly 2,000 people were arrested during violent protests which broke out after Khan was detained on Tuesday (May 9) by the anti-graft agency in a land fraud case.

Demonstrators attacked military establishments and other state buildings, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.