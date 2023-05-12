Weimar Triangle ministers meet in Poland to discuss Ukraine-EU integration

An extraordinary summit of Ministers for European Union Affairs from the Weimar Triangle countries and Ukraine was held at Kórnik Castle near Poznań on Friday. The main topic of discussion was how to integrate Ukraine into the European community as quickly as possible.



The meeting was attended by the Minister for European Union Affairs, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk; the German Minister for Europe and Climate, Anna Luehrmann; the French Minister for European Affairs, Laurence Boone; and the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister responsible for integration with NATO and the EU, Olha Stefanishyna.

At the meeting, the ministers decided to write a joint letter to the European Commission, asking for proper planning for the EU enlargement process.

“Poland supports an ambitious approach to expanding our community,” said Szynkowski vel Sęk, adding that “the process of EU enlargement should be seen as a key factor in stabilizing the European environment, especially in the current geopolitical context.”

“This is an opportunity not only for countries aspiring to membership but also for us, the member states of the Union, to increase our security and strengthen the significance and influence of the EU in the world,” the minister stated.

Increasing the capacity to act



Ahead of the summit, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk pointed out that the goal of the summit “is to mobilize EU countries to support the process of EU enlargement.”

Laurence Boone met with her German counterpart in Berlin before arriving in Poznań. She later wrote on Twitter that the most important task for Europe now is to increase the EU’s capacity to act, prepare for future enlargement of the community, and strengthen European democracy while protecting our common values.

In a statement, German Minister Anna Luehrmann added, “We want to jointly look to the future of the EU. We will discuss how we can accelerate the enlargement process and strengthen the EU’s capacity to act. The Weimar Triangle has a special responsibility in this regard.”

Olha Stefanishyna wrote on social media that Ukraine and the EU “stand together for peace in Europe, defending values and freedom against tyranny and hatred as one strong European family.”