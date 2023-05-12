Direct investment in Poland in 2022 up 23 percent shows report

The number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Poland in 2022 has increased by 23 percent year on year, an ‘EY Investment Attractiveness in Europe’ report revealed on Friday.

The authors of the report also noted that the number of jobs generated by FDI in Poland had fallen by 12 percent from 2021 (to 18,400). According to the report, one FDI project generates around 148 new jobs.

Marek Rozkrut, the chief economist for Europe and Central Asia at EY (formerly Ernst & Young), said Poland’s central location in Europe, low investment costs and skilled workforce could make the country a beneficiary of current changes in global supply chains.

Rozkrut added that 2022 also saw an increased number of FDIs in Poland from Ukraine and Belarus.