Ukrainian parliament head hails Polish resolution on Ukraine’s Nato accession

Ondrej Deml/PAP/CTK

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has thanked the Polish parliament’s upper house, the Senate, for the resolution on his country’s membership in Nato.

On Friday, Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked the Polish Senate for adopting the resolution, which he said was “extremely important for Ukraine on the eve of the Vilnius Nato summit.”

According to the resolution, unanimously adopted by the Senate on Thursday, the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius should offer Ukraine “much more than in the previous statements about the open door policy” and become an important stage in Ukraine’s preparation for full membership.

“Ukraine’s accession to Nato should be a political decision, as in the case of Finland and Sweden – the result of a strategic analysis of challenges and threats outside the alliance’s eastern border,” the resolution read.

Polish senators argued that “Ukraine, by resisting Russia, defends Europe and is a key link that protects the continent against aggression from the East.”

“I am personally grateful to (Senate Speaker – PAP) Tomasz Grodzki for an extremely valuable manifestation of solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation! Thank you for your vital support to our Euro-Atlantic future!” Stefanchuk wrote on Telegram.