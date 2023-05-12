Ukraine reports minor advancements around Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces have advanced by about 2 km around the eastern city of Bakhmut this week and have not given up any positions there in that time, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Friday.



She urged Ukrainians to disregard what she described as Russian disinformation about the situation in and around Bakhmut, where Ukraine has held on to some parts of the city in about 10 months of fierce fighting.

“How does the enemy cover the battles in Bakhmut? [It] praises itself, talks about supposed success and invents stories about our military command,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“At the same time, the enemy gives false information about the lack of weapons, which probably aims to justify the real situation,” she added.

Describing what she called “the real situation” over the past week, she said “the enemy failed to carry out its plans; the enemy suffered great losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2 km (1.2 miles) in the Bakhmut sector; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week.”

Moscow sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to attack other Ukrainian cities. Kyiv has said that maintaining the defense of Bakhmut allows Ukraine’s military to prepare an expected counteroffensive.