Sticks and stones won’t break Polish Border Guards bones

Surveillance cameras detected a group of migrants approaching the border barrier in Białowiea on Thursday evening. According to Border Guard spokeswoman Lt. Anna Michalska, officers are increasingly encountering aggressive behavior from foreigners.

Approximately ten migrants approached the border barrier on Thursday evening, as detected by the electronic surveillance system. When the patrol confiscated a ladder the migrants were using to cross the barrier, the group attacked the officers.

“We quickly dispatched patrols. In the video that we published on Twitter, it can be seen that we took away the ladder placed under the barrier by the migrants. In response, stones and branches were thrown towards the officers,” the spokeswoman said.

According to the Border Guard, the migrants’ determination is growing, but it is not motivated by a desire for protection in Poland, but rather by a desire to cross Poland and reach Western Europe as soon as possible. They also stated that Belarusian authorities continue to assist migrants in illegally crossing the border by providing equipment for breaching it.

The Border Guard has recorded over 9,000 attempts at illegal crossings from Belarus to Poland since the beginning of the year. In March and April, there were approximately 2,500 attempts each month, and in May, so far, there have been over 900 attempts. The Border Guard estimated that the migrants detained at the border with Belarus this year came from over 40 countries.

A 206-kilometer stretch of the Polish-Belarusian border is protected by an electronic barrier consisting of cameras and sensors. This complements the 5.5-meter-high steel barrier built last year along 186 kilometers of the border. The installation of the last 150 meters of the electronic barrier, located near Narewka and Białowieża, is still pending due to technical difficulties caused by the flooded terrain. The installation will be possible once the water level recedes.