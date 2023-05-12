Swiss village evacuates as landslide risk grows

The Swiss Alpine community of Brienz was becoming a ghost village on Friday as authorities started the last day of evacuations of residents threatened by the increasing risk of rockslides from a nearby mountain.



Swiss authorities had ordered residents to abandon the tiny mountain village in the eastern canton of Graubunden because of fears it will soon be buried beneath a collapsing mountainside.

Local authorities say Brienz is at risk because 2 million cubic meters (2.6 million cubic yards) of rock could soon break off the mountain, burying its quaint homes.

The village’s population of less than 100 people had been given until Friday evening to evacuate.

“We expect it [the mountainside] to fall down towards the village within the next few days or weeks,” Christian Gartmann, member of the community leadership team and communications officer of Albula/Alvra city told reporters in Brienz back on Thursday.

“It can come down in portions which will be the most favorable solution because that would not damage the village. It can also fall in one package which would be disastrous for the village,” he added.

Climate change is putting Switzerland at increased risk of natural hazards, including an increase in erosion due to higher temperatures, Swiss authorities say.