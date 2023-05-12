Police smash car-theft ring

CBSP

Police in northern Poland have smashed a car-theft ring operating from Poland and Germany.

On Friday, police spokesmen said that seven people had been arrested in connection with the case.

They added that police have also uncovered five hiding places for stolen vehicles, and managed to reclaim five vehicles, including two stolen in Germany only hours earlier.

According to police, the ring is responsible for at least 120 car thefts in Poland and Germany.

Further arrests in the case are possible, police have said. If found guilty, the suspects face prison terms of up to 10 years.