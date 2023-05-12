Polish Foreign Minister concludes visit to Japan

During his last day in Japan, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau paid tribute to the victims of the nuclear attack in Hiroshima, the city where the first-ever nuclear weapons attack took place. Earlier on Thursday, the Polish FM met with his counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



In Hiroshima, Zbigniew Rau met with city authorities and toured the local Peace Museum. The minister’s spokesman Łukasz Jasina said in an interview with Polish Radio that the visit to the city is symbolic as the minister came from Warsaw, a city that was one of the biggest victims of World War II.

FM @RauZbigniew visited Hiroshima 🇯🇵, where he met with the city's mayor Kazui Matsui.

The conversation focused on the development of cooperation between 🇵🇱 and 🇯🇵 cities and regions.

The minister congratulated the mayor on Hiroshima being the host city of the G7 summit. pic.twitter.com/zwJVG8xMmV

In August 1945, American troops dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima killing more than 78,000 people due to the explosion, and another 14,000 considered missing. Thousands died in the following years as a result of illnesses caused by radiation.

FM’s visit highlights

One of the highlights of FM’s visit to Japan was a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, with whom he discussed “issues related to Polish-Japanese strategic partnership, cooperation in the economic field, as well as humanitarian aid for Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry stated on social media.

Rau also gave a lecture to students at Tokyo’s Waseda University where he spoke about the history of Polish-Japanese relations and contemporary challenges facing the two countries.