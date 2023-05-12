Israel apologizes for death of Palestinian journalist

The Israel Defense Forces have apologized for the first time, exactly one year after the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, for her murder, which they had previously denied, CNN reported.



Hunger-striking Palestinian dies in Israeli prison

Khader Adnan, a member of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad who was accused by Israel of terror charges, died in an Israeli prison on…

see more

The Palestinian journalist, who also held U.S. citizenship, covered the West Bank for Al-Jazeera TV for 20 years, and was a highly respected journalist in the Arab world. She was killed last year during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin, shot in the back of the head.

She was wearing visible press markings. Her family and the media say her death was not an accident.

The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the case last November.

“I think this is an opportunity for me to say that we are very sorry for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said live on TV.

"We are very sorry of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh."

IDF chief spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari to CNN's @EleniGiokos a year to the day after the well-known Al Jazeera correspondent was killed while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/JJanmI8zjN

— CNN International PR (@cnnipr) May 11, 2023

“In Israel, we value our democracy, and in a democracy we recognize the great importance of journalism and freedom of the press. We want journalists to feel safe in Israel, especially in times of war, even if they criticize us,” he said.

The apology from Israel’s army came days after the U.S.-based journalist protection organization CPJ published a report that said the Israeli military bore no responsibility for the killings of at least 20 journalists over the past two decades.

Although the Israel Defense Forces admitted last September, after initially denying that there was a “high probability” that Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in May 2022 by an Israeli soldier, it was decided that the military did not intend to press charges or prosecute those responsible for the journalist’s death.