Belarusian patriotic merchant sentenced to 13 years in labor camp

Pavel Belavus, the founder of the popular independent store Symbal.by, which sells national symbols, has been sentenced to 13 years in a labor camp, as reported by Radio Svoboda. Belavus was charged with treason, among other offenses. The trial was held behind closed doors.



The verdict was announced on May 11, following a trial that began in February of this year. Investigators claimed that Belavus “under the guise of promoting culture and history, disseminated the idea of Belarusian nationalism with the aim of changing the political system.” He was sentenced to 13 years in a strict-regime penal colony by Judge Zhanna Brysina.

Belavus has been detained for a year and a half since his arrest in November 2021. During the proceedings, the authorities seized the family’s car as well as some household items. It is possible that their entire apartment’s contents will be confiscated.

Belarusian symbols

The national flag, with the main element of the flag being a red and green bicolor, then decorated with an Belarusian national pattern at the hoist position, and the national emblem are official symbols of the Lukashenka regime. They are quite different from historical symbols now used by the Belarusian national liberation movement, which were banned by the Belarusian regime.

The “white-red-white flag” used by opponents of Lukashenka, as well as other Belarusian symbols that do not align with the regime line, can be purchased from Belavus’ online store, Symbal. Pavel Belavus was accused and later found guilty of “disseminating the idea of Belarusian nationalism with the intent of changing the political”