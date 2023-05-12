U.S., German finance officials discuss Russian sanctions at G7 sidelines

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday to further cooperation on countering evasion of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine, the American Treasury said.

Yellen and Lindner met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven finance officials meeting in Niigata, Japan, where U.S. officials have called for redoubled support of Ukraine.

I have arrived in Japan for the G7 Finance and Central Bank Governors Meeting. I look forward to this opportunity to meet with our G7 counterparts with the common goal of strengthening the global economy and supporting Ukraine’s brave resistance to Russia’s illegal war.

— Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) May 10, 2023

“Secretary Yellen expressed appreciation for Germany’s close coordination on the implementation of Russia sanctions and discussed the importance of aligning efforts to counter sanctions evasion,” Treasury said in a statement.

The United States and a broad coalition of other countries have provided significant economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine while using sanctions and export controls to impose heavy economic costs on Russia.

Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the campaign had “systematically degraded Russia’s military-industrial complex and helped reduce the revenues that Russia can use to fund its war,” and Washington and the coalition were focused this year on countering Russia’s efforts to evade those sanctions.

In her meeting with Lindner, Yellen also emphasized the importance of building a clean, secure, and resilient global energy supply chain and affirmed the shared commitment to a strong partnership on global tax cooperation, the U.S. Treasury said.