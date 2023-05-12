Polish reptile movie star prepares for 93rd birthday

Marta, a movie star and the oldest animal in European zoos, will soon celebrate her 93rd birthday. The zoo in Płock, where the American alligator lives, invited everyone to celebrate.



Fully marinaded stork lands in Polish rehabilitation center after oily bath

see more

“As every year we will pompously celebrate the jubilee of our senior female. There will be stories and trivia from Marta’s life, as well as attractions for the youngest – face painting, animation, quizzes and contests with prizes,” the zoo announced.

“The star attraction of the celebrations will, of course, be the alligator show feeding and the now famous crocodile-shaped cake for all guests. During the terrarium show, it will also be possible to get to know Martha’s neighbors, i.e. the inhabitants of the Herpetarium,” it added.

The alligator found its place in the Płock Zoo in 1960, thanks to the Polish community from the U.S. and Argentina.

Ten years later, Marta played the role of the crocodile Herman in Andrzej Kondratiuk’s iconic film “Hydrozagadka”, a crime comedy about a superhero who explains the mystery of water disappearing in Warsaw during the summer heat.