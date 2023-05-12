Sudan: warring sides sign agreement on humanitarian assistance

Sudan’s representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAR) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian assistance.

The agreement signed by the warring parties is not a ceasefire, but a “declaration of commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan”.

Declaration arrangements

Both sides stressed that the interests of the Sudanese people were a priority, agreeing to allow all civilians to leave the besieged areas in the declaration.

The agreement affirmed Sudan’s sovereignty and unity and welcomed the mediation efforts of other countries. It also called for a stop to all attacks that would harm civilians.

The two sides are committed to working towards a short-term ceasefire and schedule “subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities”.

They also stressed that the declaration will not affect any legal, security, or political status of the parties signing it, nor will it be linked to participation in any political process.

Humanitarian assistance

The two parties began talks on Saturday in Jeddah over reaching a cease-fire to facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance to the conflict-ravaged country.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia sent its fourth relief plane to Port Sudan, carrying more than 10 tons of food and medical materials, among other relief items, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sudanese conflict

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

The deadly clashes have left at least 550 people dead and 4,926 others wounded, according to the figures released by the Sudanese health ministry in early May.