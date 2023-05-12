Fans around the globe elevate Polish singer to Eurovision final

Poland’s representative Blanka has qualified for Saturday’s final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in Liverpool. Her song “Solo” was among the ten taking part in Thursday’s semifinals that received the most votes from TV viewers.



In addition to Blanca, representatives from Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia advanced to the final.

The last stage of the competition will also include the winners of the first semifinal on Tuesday – representatives of Croatia, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, as well as and representatives of the six countries that did not have to lose in the preliminaries – France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Ukraine.

🎙️ Blanka's performance in the #Eurovision second semi-final is now over! 🎶

Fingers crossed for our 🇵🇱 representative so she makes it to the group of contest finalists, joined already on Tuesday by 🇸🇪 Loreen!pic.twitter.com/vMuoY9VJeR

— Polska Ambassaden i Sverige (@PLinSweden) May 11, 2023

The final concert at the Liverpool Arena will begin at 9 pm Polish time. Both TV viewers and a professional jury will vote. For this year, for the first time, viewers from countries not participating in the contest – as the rest of the world – can also vote.

Britain is hosting this year’s Eurovision in place of Ukraine, which, despite winning last year, was unable to hold the contest due to the Russian invasion.