Abrams tanks will be transferred to Ukraine in early autumn: U.S. Sec Def

During hearings in the Senate on the defense budget for next year, the U.S. Secretary of Defense expressed hope that American Abrams tanks will be transferred to Ukraine at the beginning of this fall, according to Ukrinform.

“We are doing everything possible to accelerate the delivery of these tanks, and the beginning of autumn is the forecast in this matter,” Lloyd Austin said.

At the same time, he stated that the Ukrainian military already has several tanks available for training purposes, which will be transferred for combat use once the training is completed.

The U.S. is also deploying infrastructure for military vehicle maintenance and servicing. “We are trying to act as quickly as possible to provide these resources to the Ukrainians,” said the head of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Abrams for Ukraine. “I am confident in their success”



Currently, 2.5 thousand Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training at U.S. bases in Germany, and 8.8 thousand have already completed it. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley emphasized a few days ago that the coalition’s goal is to train and equip nine armored brigades to “conduct either offensive or defensive operations.”

“These brigades will be trained, equipped, and ready for combat. So we will continue to support them whenever and wherever Ukraine decides to use them. And I am very confident in their ability to succeed,” the military official said.