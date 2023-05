Thursday’s episode of Rock Rachon covers United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement about Ukraine getting back its territories and how the expectations of individual Western countries regarding the upcoming Ukrainian offensive are an emanation of the political situation in these countries. To discuss these issues Michał Rachoń invited the Chief of international news dept. at Gazeta Polska Codziennie Maciej Kożuszek and journalist Matthew Tyrmand.