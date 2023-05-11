In this episode of Break the Fake, focus is on the bloodthirsty mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group and how they have recently recorded themselves threatening the Georgians. And some post-Soviet republics’ leaders, whom the West hoped to bandwagon ultimately turned out to be disappointments, and appeared next to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Victory Day parade in Moscow.
Break the Fake 11.05
