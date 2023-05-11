In Thursday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the program with our main stories covering how Google is bracing for an AI fight, and a report from Emerging Markets listing Estonia at the top of the IT competitiveness ranking for Central and Eastern Europe for the second year running, edging out Lithuania.
Business Arena 11.05
