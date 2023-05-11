Military Mind 11.05

This episode of the program covers Ukrainian forces conducting successful limited counterattacks around Bakhmut. Geolocated footage from May 10 indicates that Ukrainian forces likely launched successful counterattacks north of Khromove, immediately west of Bakhmut, and northwest of Bila Hora, some 14km southwest of Bakhmut, making marginal advances in these areas.
