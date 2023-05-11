A cow milker from Yakutia won his fortune, squandered it all, and so decided to tempt fate again but this time in Ukraine as part of Russian invasion forces.



It’s really a story of rags to riches, with a riches-to-stitches sequel. A 54-year-old cow milker from a Yakutian village in Russia’s Siberia first won 10 million rubles (about EUR 119,000) then squandered the money within two months and after that volunteered for war, reported the independent Russian portal Vazhnyye Istorii.

“I want to change my life,” said Gavril Terentev, who told a reporter for the local portal that he quit his job at a cow farm and enlisted for a volunteer unit accepting men up to the age of 60.

On January 14, Terentev won top prize in the Yakutian Orogoy (Yakutian for “success”) lottery – a staggering 10 million rubles. Initially, he had said that despite hitting the jackpot, he has no plans to abandon his job as a milkman and was thinking of starting his own business. But then he plunged himself toward entertainment and went on a spending spree on vacation in Sochi. He distributed the money to women he met casually, and gave a sizable portion of his winnings “for safekeeping to an acquaintance, who for some reason decided that she could dispose of them, after which she disappeared.”

Soldier of fortune

On his way back home, he was given kind pommeling. Bruised and bitter, he returned home in March with 250 rubles (about EUR 3) in his pocket. Having picked up his former job as a milkman, he then volunteered to join a unit that was formed by Yakutia Governor Aysen Nikolayev, which admits men up to 60 years of age.

While authorities do not publish official figures on combat successes, it is unofficially implied that from the 105 soldiers who went to Ukraine in the first round, only a few made it out alive.

“Probably they will come back in a zinc coffin,” one reader of the Yakutsk portal commented on the story.

“Grandpa went bananas in his old age. He squandered it all on drinks and doesn’t know what to do about himself,” another viewer commented.

“We are fighting an army of idiots!” Ukrainian user Shchota tweeted.

As evidenced by reports of regime-owned media and independent alike, Russian troops made up of residents of the Asian part of Russia, Buryatia or Yakutia, have suffered the highest percentage losses since the beginning of the war.