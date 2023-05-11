World News 11.05

In this edition of World News the main stories involved the U.K.’s Storm Shadow missiles reaching Ukraine, President Zelenskyy noting the counteroffensive is not starting anytime soon, Gaza and Israel exchanging fire for a third consecutive day, and more. This edition of World News had as its guest Peter Irwin, the Senior Program Officer for Advocacy and Communications at the Uyghur Human Rights Project, who shared his expertise on the violation of human rights perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party against China’s Uyghur minority.

