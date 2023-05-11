Vatican recognizes 21 Copts beheaded by Islamic State as martyrs

Pope Francis on Thursday announced that 21 Coptic Orthodox Christians beheaded by Islamic State in Libya in 2015 are being recognized as martyrs by the Vatican. He revealed the move during a meeting with Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church and said he was doing so with Tawadros’ consent.



The 21 Copts, 20 Egyptians and a Ghanaian, were lined up on February 15, 2015 in orange jumpsuits on a beach in the Libyan city of Sirte, which Islamic State then controlled. The Islamist group posted a video of the killings, showing the men praying as they died.

The inscription of the men in what is known as the Roman Martyrology, or calendar of saints, was “a sign of the spiritual communion that unites our two Churches,” Francis told Tawadros.

Coptic Pope Tawadros gave #PopeFrancis relics of the 21 martyrs murdered by ISIS in Libya in 2015. #PopeFrancis announced he was adding the 21 to the Roman Martyrology, the calendar of saints, "as a sign of the spiritual communion that unites our two churches." 📷Vatican Media pic.twitter.com/4v1yHHVmdF

Their feast day, celebrating the martyr’s memory is expected to be on February 15.

Tawadros, 70, is at the Vatican to mark the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between a Roman pope and a Coptic pope, which took place between their respective predecessors, Paul VI and Shenouda III, in 1973.

Copts comprise about 10 percent of Egypt’s mostly Muslim population and there are small Coptic Christian communities throughout the Middle East and Africa. They have long been attacked by Islamist militants who see them as heretics.