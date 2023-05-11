Ukraine yet to begin its planned counter-offensive against Russia: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion force had yet to start, even as his generals claimed some of their biggest battlefield successes in months.



Kyiv says it has pushed Russian forces back over the past several days near the eastern city of Bakhmut in local assaults, while a full-blown counteroffensive involving tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of Western tanks is still being prepared.

“With [what we already have] we can go forward, and, I think, be successful. But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with European broadcasters.

Ukrainian forces had already received enough equipment from Western allies for their campaign but were waiting for the full complement of armored vehicles to arrive to reduce their casualties, Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky also dismissed fears about losing U.S. support if President Joe Biden is not re-elected in 2024.

“Who knows where we’ll be [when the election happens]? I believe we’ll win by then,” he said.

Furthermore, according to him, Ukraine still has bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress.

Britain has supplied Ukraine with ‘Storm Shadow’ long-range cruise missiles, a Western official said on Thursday.

In a major step up in Western military support for Ukraine, Britain announced it was sending Storm Shadow cruise missiles that would give Kyiv the ability to strike targets deep behind Russian lines.

“The key here is to give Ukraine that capability. To defend itself,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told parliament in London.

Western countries including the United States had previously held back from providing long range weapons for fear of provoking Russian retaliation. Wallace said Britain had weighed the risk.

The war in Ukraine is at a turning point, with Kyiv poised to unleash its new counter strike after six months of keeping its forces on the defensive, while Russia mounted a huge winter offensive that failed to capture significant territory.

Moscow’s main target for months has been Bakhmut, which it has yet to fully capture despite the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner private army which has led the fight in Bakhmut, has acknowledged Ukrainian gains. Ukrainian operations were “unfortunately, partially successful” he said on Thursday.

A once secretive figure, Prigozhin has released messages daily over the past week, often with obscenity-filled tirades, complaining of Russia’s failure to support his forces.

In his latest audio message he said the situation on Bakhmut’s flanks, guarded by regular Russian troops, was unfolding according to the “worst of all expected scenarios” with territory captured over months being “thrown away.”

On Tuesday, Prigozhin said a Russian brigade had fled from the trenches, giving up a swathe of land southwest of Bakhmut. That was backed up by a Ukrainian unit that claimed to have routed the Russian brigade, destroying two of its companies.

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said on Wednesday Russian forces had retreated in places by as much as two kilometers. Ukraine has boasted of few similar advances since its last big offensive last November.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also acknowledged that the situation was “very difficult.”

Western allies are sending hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine for its counteroffensive and have trained thousands of Ukrainian troops abroad.

In anticipation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has resumed air strikes on Ukraine over the past two weeks after a lull of nearly two months.