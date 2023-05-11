Russia proposes pact with the devil to Georgia: Ukrainian MFA spokesman

Russia is proposing a pact with the devil to Georgia, Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, assessed on Thursday, commenting on Moscow’s decision to lift visas for Georgian citizens and restore air links.



“Russia is offering Georgia a pact with the devil. And a pact with the devil, as we know, benefits the devil,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The Kremlin announced the lifting of visas and the restoration of direct air links with Georgia on Wednesday.

Nikolenko added that Kyiv viewed Moscow’s decision to cancel visas for Georgian citizens and restore air links as “political compensation for the current Georgian government’s refusal to impose sanctions on Russia” over the attack on Ukraine and slowing down European integration.

“In 2008, Russian planes were already arriving in Georgia to bomb civilians. Now they are planning to bomb the European future of Georgians.” Nikolenko said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is calling on the Georgian authorities to synchronize their policy toward Russia with that of the EU and to refrain from actions that distance Tbilisi’s European prospects.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili declared that Russia’s decision was “another Russian provocation”. These steps are unacceptable as long as Russia attacks Ukraine and occupies Georgian territories, she added.

Protests against Russia’s decision were held in Tbilisi on Wednesday evening.

Direct flights to Georgia were eliminated by Russia in 2019. Since then, flights have continued via Armenia, among others, where planes made technical landings and passengers did not disembark. Following Wednesday’s Kremlin decision, Russian carriers are set to operate seven direct flights a week from Moscow to Georgia and back on domestic aircraft.

Russia introduced visas for Georgian citizens in 2000. A reciprocal step was subsequently taken by the authorities in Tbilisi. After the Russian-Georgian war over South Ossetia, Tbilisi broke off diplomatic relations with Moscow, but in 2012 unilaterally reinstated a visa-free regime for Russians.