Eurovision: Semi-final 2 looking to dazzle

Liverpool is set to see the second group of Eurovision 2023 semi-finalists test each other’s artistic mettle on Thursday. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).



The evening, hosted by Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, and Alesha Dixon at Liverpool Arena, will feature 16 national performers, including Poland’s Blanka Stajkow. The best 10 countries from Semi-final-2 will qualify for the Grand Final.

The voting will be done via telephone lines and text messages in participating countries, as well as the pre-qualified countries Spain, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, and online for all European Broadcasting Union members.

The ten winners of the Semi-final 1 group were Norway, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Sweden, Czechia, and Finland.

This year’s Eurovision slogan is “United By Music”.