In this edition of Eastern Express, closer look is given to a potentially game-changing vote in Turkey as Tayyip Recep Erdoğan is about to face the toughest test in his political career in taking on a powerful opponent – Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Some are worrying the temptation of trying to hamper the opposition’s campaign through the use of loyal state apparatus might be too great for the incumbent to resist.
Eastern Express 11.05
