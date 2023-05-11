Eastern Express 11.05

In this edition of Eastern Express, closer look is given to a potentially game-changing vote in Turkey as Tayyip Recep Erdoğan is about to face the toughest test in his political career in taking on a powerful opponent – Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Some are worrying the temptation of trying to hamper the opposition’s campaign through the use of loyal state apparatus might be too great for the incumbent to resist.

