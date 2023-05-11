Pakistan’s top court declares former PM’s arrest as illegal

Supporters outside the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore celebrated as Pakistan’s top court on Thursday, May 11, ordered the anti-graft agency to release Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported.



Protesters in Pakistan set radio building ablaze

see more

“Imran Khan’s release proves we knew the truth. We are pleased with the court’s decision. If they had not released Imran Khan we would have spilled the last drop of our blood for Imran Khan. We have been standing firm here for the last two days. We are standing and we will be standing firm in the future,” said Mohammad Aftab, a supporter of Khan.

“The cancellation of Imran Khan’s arrest (by the Supreme Court) has revived our hope in the nation. The nation welcomes this verdict,” said another supporter, Asad Siddique.

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

It was not immediately clear when he would be allowed to go home.

Khan, 70, a cricket hero-turned-politician, has denied any wrongdoing.

Violence triggered by his arrest has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people that is grappling with a severe economic crisis, eroding hopes of a quick resumption of an IMF bailout.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call out the army to help restore order.

Footage on Thursday showed Khan walking towards the Supreme Court dressed in a blue traditional shalwar kameez and wearing dark glasses. On Tuesday, he was picked up by heavily armed paramilitary police from Islamabad High Court premises, shoved into an armored car and whisked away.

Broadcaster Geo TV reported that Khan was brought to the Supreme Court under heavy security in a motorcade of nearly a dozen vehicles led by a top police official.

Khan has shown no sign of slowing down since being ousted in April 2022 as prime minister in a parliamentary no-confidence vote – even after being wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he led a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.

His arrest came at a time when Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation and anemic growth. The IMF bailout package has been delayed for months even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s imports.

The graft case is one of more than 100 registered against Khan since his ouster after four years in power. In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.