EP calls for release of Belarusian opposition activist Viktar Babaryk

In a Thursday vote, the European Parliament reiterated its condemnation of political repressions in Belarus, particularly the inhumane treatment of one of the country’s leading opposition activists, Viktar Babaryka, and also highlighted cases of persecution of the Polish minority in Belarus ruled by dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka.



Viktar Babaryka was a presidential candidate who opposed the Lukashenka regime and sought to democratize Belarus. He has been in prison for two years now.

In recent weeks, Babaryka was hospitalized with marks of beating. The authorities have not provided his family or lawyers with any specific information on the case.

The European Parliament has called on the Belarusian regime to immediately release Viktar Babaryka and other oppositionists imprisoned in Belarus on political grounds, including well-known opposition figure Raman Pratasevich, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and Polish journalist Andrzej Poczobut.

MEPs condemned all repression in Belarus, including cases of tortured prisoners and persecution of ethnic minorities, not excluding Poles. The European Parliament reiterated its call on EU institutions and member states to expand and enforce sanctions against Belarus, also to provide assistance to Belarusian oppositionists, and to hold the perpetrators of repression in Belarus accountable.

I am afraid for the life of @viktar_babaryka & urgently appeal to all int'l organizations & diplomatic missions present in Minsk to help in obtaining information about his condition. Today, his relatives tried to get information but were denied. What is the regime concealing? pic.twitter.com/JVnfxvPtxE

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) May 2, 2023

“financial machinations” accusations

Viktar Babaryka, a convicted former presidential contender in Belarus, has been hospitalized, independent media reported Thursday, citing the politician’s associates. This opposition figure is serving a 14-year prison sentence for “financial machinations”. Unofficial reports surfaced on social networks that Babaryka had been taken from the Novopolotsk penal colony, where he is serving his sentence, to the hospital. According to these reports, the dissident was said to have “marks of beatings”.

On July 6, 2021, the Belarusian Supreme Court convicted Babaryka of allegedly accepting a bribe and financial embezzlement. He was also accused of creating a “criminal group” consisting of managers of Belhazprambank, which he chaired. Babaryka has pleaded not guilty. He is considered a political prisoner.