Eastern EU states call on EU to amend, extend Ukrainian food import ban

The agriculture ministers of Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia called on the EU to modify and extend regulations restricting the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Polish news agency PAP reported on Thursday, citing sources.



The bloc on May 2 set restrictions until June 5 on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply of these grains in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

In a new, recently signed letter to the European Commission the five Eastern member states’ ministers said the ban did not apply to goods imported under contracts concluded before May 2, creating a risk that undated contracts could be cleared by customs, PAP reported.

As a result, it makes for risk of abuses because customs authorities will not have efficient tools to verify and question such documents, the ministers wrote according to PAP. This is why they called on the European Commission to urgently work out a legally-binding solution and to amend the May 2 agreement.

The ministers also requested confirmation from the European Commission that with entry into force of the new duty suspension regulation for another year, a Commission regulation extending the preventive measures for the four products until the end of this year would also come into force.

The restrictions this year came after the EU had last year liberalized all imports from Ukraine to help the country as it fended off Russia’s invasion. The five countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through the country’s Black Sea ports because of the war.