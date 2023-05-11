Polish FM talks cooperation, investment, and security together with Japanese PM

Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss the further development of Polish-Japanese political relations, cooperation in trade and investment as well as the current security issues in Europe.

During his three-day official visit, the Polish FM also met with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and representatives of the Japanese parliament as well as the leaders of the Inter-parliamentary League of Japanese-Polish Friendship and Polish clergy living in Japan.

One of the highlights of FM’s visit to Japan was a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, with whom he discussed “issues related to Polish-Japanese strategic partnership, cooperation in the economic field, as well as humanitarian aid for Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry stated on social media.

“We will work towards creating the new platforms for systematic cooperation, through working-level consultations within two key areas for our countries,” the Foreign Ministry added in another post.

Rau also gave a lecture to students at Tokyo’s Waseda University where he spoke about the history of Polish-Japanese relations and contemporary challenges facing the two countries.

During his visit to the university, Minister Rau also attended an exhibition dedicated to Tadeusz Romer, the first ever Polish ambassador to Japan, thanks to whom and his good relations with the Japanese authorities, he actively helped Jews fleeing Europe during World War II.

The visit by the Polish FM to Japan will last until Friday. After leaving Tokyo, Rau will travel to Hiroshima, where he will meet with the city’s authorities and visit the Peace Museum.