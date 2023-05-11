Kyiv mayor thanks Warsaw for underground railway carriages

A total of 60 carriages have been donated free of charge by Warsaw. They will be used mainly as the source of spare parts for broken carriages belonging to the Kyiv metro as they, like the Polish ones, were made in the USSR.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said that the first batch of underground railway carriages donated to the Ukrainian capital by the city of Warsaw has already reached the Ukrainian capital.

The Kyiv mayor wrote on Telegram on Thursday that it was significant assistance for the local underground since 80 percent of its trains had been produced in the Soviet Union.

Having praised Warsaw for its gift, Klitschko said that the assistance offered to Kyiv by its Polish friends “will make it possible for the Kyiv metro to operate and will ensure the safety of its passengers.”