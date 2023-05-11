Poland supports Albania’s efforts to join the European Union

Poland supports Albania’s aspirations to join the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated on Thursday in Tirana after a meeting with his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj.

He assured that among the priorities of Poland’s upcoming presidency in the EU in the first half of 2025 is membership in the EU for Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans, including Albania.

Andrzej Duda also expressed gratitude for Albania’s support to Ukraine, including the presence of Albanian soldiers on the eastern flank of NATO. He also recalled that Poland has received millions of refugees from Ukraine who fled from Russian aggression.

President Duda added that the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius was also discussed during the meeting.

“I asked President Begaj to support our efforts to strengthen the presence of the North Atlantic Alliance on the eastern flank of NATO. This is currently the most sensitive and dangerous region in the world, where potential aggression is still possible, especially considering what is happening today in Ukraine and Russia’s stance,” he said.

“I asked for full support in implementing all the decisions of the Madrid summit and for us to make further decisions to enhance the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” he added.

Bajram Begaj thanks Poland



During a joint press conference with Andrzej Duda, the Albanian president expressed gratitude for the very good and friendly political relations between the two countries. He also requested support from Poland in the “eventuality of Kosovo’s accession to NATO.” He added that the July summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius would provide a good opportunity to support Kosovo’s aspirations.

A warm welcome to my good friend @AndrzejDuda and Mrs. Duda.

With the last official visit of a Polish President to our country 20 years ago, it's an honor to host them and strengthen the bond between our nations.

🇵🇱 🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/vyocyfIBDa

— Bajram Begaj (@BajramBegajAL) May 11, 2023

Begaj emphasized that he and Duda also discussed Albania’s membership in the European Union. He expressed gratitude for Poland’s previous support on this matter and hoped that it would be maintained.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, the Albanian president emphasized that his country unequivocally stands in defense of Ukraine and its independence. He added that Russian military aggression also poses a threat to Ukraine’s neighbors and the entire region. He thanked Poland for enabling Albania to provide assistance to Ukraine, for support in repairing the damage caused by the earthquake in 2019, and for the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.