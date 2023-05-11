Poland has never supported EU’s Fit for 55 climate package: Polish PM

Poland has never supported the EU’s Fit for 55 climate law, aimed at achieving the bloc’s target of reducing CO2 emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press conference on Thursday.

Morawiecki explained that the legal package is being implemented through directives that Warsaw believes should be passed unanimously. However, the European Commission (EC) has decided to pass them by a qualified majority, in which Poland was outvoted.

“Poland has never supported any Fit for 55 packages,” he said. “This is a package that is being carried out through European directives which we believe should be conducted through unanimity,” he added.

The prime minister went on to say that at the December 2020 EU Council sitting, Poland had fought hard for a just energy transition, explaining that the 55-percent target the EU adopted at the time applies to the whole of the EU rather than only to certain member states.

“I always emphasized that the energy mix in different countries is different,” Morawiecki said. “The starting point is very different – one size does not fit all. And in connection with that, we’re conducting our policy as we should, in order for the energy transformation to be fair,” the PM pointed out.

Fit for 55 package timeline

On December 10, 2020, an EU Council summit agreed on the bloc’s budget and its Recovery and Resilience Facility. Under threat of vetoes by Poland and Hungary, the 27 leaders agreed on earlier-negotiated conclusions defining the criteria by which a mechanism would be applied linking the payout of funds to the observance of the rule of law and EU climate policy, the provisions of which are contained in the Fit for 55 package. Poland then voted in favor of the package.

In mid-April, 2023, the European Parliament adopted directives and regulations for the Fit for 55 package, intended to bring about climate neutrality by 2050. MEPs from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) voted against the measures.

Referring to the results of the voting, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said that “Poland will not support any of the laws passed by the European Parliament, at the EU Council.”

Furthermore, Poland’s Minister for EU Affairs, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, said that the Fit for 55 package was a very harmful proposition and that Poland would oppose it.