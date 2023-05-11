Baltic Sea-Czechia highway creates new development opportunities says PM

"The new highway opens up new economic and development prospects," Morawiecki said during a press conference at the Kamiensk interchange between Piotrkow Trybunalski and Radomsko, central Poland, held on Thursday to mark the completion.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has hailed the completion of the A1 motorway that runs from Gdansk on the Baltic coast to the Czech border, saying it will increase Poland’s trade and open up new development prospects.

The A1 skirts Torun, Lodz and Katowice, and its completion means that it is now possible to drive the length of Poland from top to bottom without interruption.

“The new highway opens up new economic and development prospects,” Morawiecki said during a press conference at the Kamiensk interchange between Piotrkow Trybunalski and Radomsko, central Poland, held on Thursday to mark the completion.

According to the prime minister, the new prospects are also important for the Three Seas Initiative, a project aimed to enhance transport and energy infrastructural connections between the 12 countries lying between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas.

“This is a new geopolitical dimension in the region between the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the Adriatic,” Morawiecki told reporters, adding that, earlier, the road leading from Poland’s north to the south “was a true disaster,” that claimed many lives.

Morawiecki said that now, after the completion of the A1 highway, “it will be possible to reach the Polish-Czech border in 4.5-5 hours.”

Having praised the current road development policy, Morawiecki said that “apart from highways and expressways, unprecedented funds are also being spent on local roads,” and added he was glad that “Polish companies with Polish capital have been implementing such projects.”