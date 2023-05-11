Polish ambassador to Hungary intervenes over ‘distortion of history’

Polish Ambassador to Budapest Sebastian Kęciek has sent a letter to the newly appointed chief of staff of the Hungarian army in connection with the commander’s comments on how the Polish-German war turned into World War II due to the lack of peace talks.



In his letter to the new chief of staff of the Hungarian army, Sebastian Kęciek wrote that General Gábor Böröndi’s words from a recent interview are a distortion of history, unacceptable especially coming from a representative of a country that is a close ally of Poland.

Ambasador RP na Węgrzech @SebastianKeciek wystosował dziś list do szefa sztabu Wojska Węgierskiego w związku z jego wypowiedzią dotyczącą historii Polski.https://t.co/KRgXgc7bNF

— Lengyel Nagykövetség / Ambasada RP w Budapeszcie (@PLinHungary) May 10, 2023

The Polish representative in Budapest believes that this statement from the Hungarian military official switched the role Poland played in World War II – from victim to perpetrator.

“The comparison was not only unfortunate, affecting me as a Polish citizen, but also as an ambassador,” Sebastian Kęciek said.

Historical account

“The outbreak of World War II was not brought about by the lack of peace talks with the aggressor, but by the policy of appeasement and concession to the successive demands of the Third Reich. Under the secret Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin divided spheres of influence and thus planned the partition of Poland. In accordance with this agreement, the troops of the Third Reich committed armed, unprovoked aggression against Poland on September 1, 1939, while on September 17 Poland was attacked from the east by the troops of the Red Army – thus began the exodus of Poles, which lasted almost 6 years and claiming the lives of 6 million Polish citizens” the letter sent by the Polish ambassador stated.

“Poland was an indisputable victim of the criminal and planned actions of the Third Reich and the Soviet Union, and consequently of their allies,” the letter emphasized.

Unfortunate statement

While being interviewed on public Hungarian television, General Gábor Böröndi said, in the context of the war in Ukraine, that the lack of peace talks led a “local war” in 1939, to expand into World War II.

Węgry, Gábor Böröndi, nowy szef Sztabu Generalnego – "…wojna polsko-niemiecka zaczęła się jako wojna lokalna… eskalacja nie została złapana… i doprowadziła do II WW"

… alianci powinni byli poświęcić PL i negocjować z Hitlerem zamiast wypowiadać wojnę nazistowskim Niemcom. https://t.co/u1gstpJSAV

— Maciej Wewiór (@MWewior) May 10, 2023

So far, there has been no reaction from the Hungarian authorities to the unfortunate statement by the chief of staff of the Hungarian army.