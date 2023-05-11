At least seven killed in Guinea’s anti-government protests

An anti-government movement planned new protests in Guinean cities on Thursday, after its leaders said at least seven people were killed and 32 were injured during demonstrations in Conakry and other towns the day before.

On Wednesday, police in riot gear repressed demonstrators who threw rocks and burned tires, the latest in a series of protests against the military government, which seized power in 2021 and has been slow to return power to civilians.

At least seven killed in Guinea anti-government protests, organisers say https://t.co/RUA7WTDa2L

— Newsd (@GetNewsd) May 11, 2023

Small-scale protests also took place in Nzérékoré, a town in the southeast, and in the central town of Dabola.

In a joint statement issued late Wednesday, opposition parties and civil society groups said that at least seven people had been killed and 32 others had been shot.

They added that 56 arrests had been reported and said a second day of peaceful demonstrations would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

Protestors in Bambeto area of Conakry in #Guinea demand inter alia the return to civilian rule. pic.twitter.com/Jlo4uduKhJ

— SIERRAEYESALONE (@sierraeyesalone) May 10, 2023

There have been several protests in Guinea since the junta took power, some of which have turned deadly following clashes with heavy-handed security forces.

The country’s military government is one of several in West Africa that took power in a string of coups since 2020 and are now dragging their feet on election promises.

Authorities in Guinea proposed a two-year transition to democracy last October, down from a three-year timeline earlier rejected by the regional political and economic bloc ECOWAS.