Law and Justice MEP threatens editor with court over flat renovation story

On Thursday morning, Joachim Brudzinski, a PiS vice president, posted a tweet referring to the publication of a story in Gazeta Wyborcza on the renovation of his apartment by a state-owned company, Polish Hotel Holding (PHH).

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

A senior member of Poland’s governing Law and Justice party (PiS) has said he will take the editor of one of the country’s leading newspapers to court for the alleged violation of his personal rights.

On Thursday morning, Joachim Brudzinski, a PiS vice president, posted a tweet referring to the publication of a story in Gazeta Wyborcza on the renovation of his apartment by a state-owned company, Polish Hotel Holding (PHH).

The story alleged that Brudzinski got the apartment renovated by PHH without having to pay for it.

“As I promised, today I will file a case against editor (Wojciech – PAP) Czuchnowski for violating my personal rights. The claim, based on e-mails, is nothing but dirty manipulation,” Brudzinski, who is also an MEP, said in a statement.

He stressed that the renovation of the apartment, which he bought in 2020, was made with his own funds, and not with the use of public money as suggested in the article.

The MEP said that he will prove in court that the article is a lie and a manipulation, and threatened that Czuchnowski will have to give some money to charity if he loses.