Turkey’s role in Ukraine depends on election outcome: expert

If President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reelected, he will continue his mediation policy in the war in Ukraine. He enjoys the trust of both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin; another Turkish president would not have the same credibility and personal relationships, said Prof. Talha Kose from the Turkish analytical center SETA, assessing Turkey’s role in the war in Ukraine in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Earlier, Unal Cevikoz, the foreign policy advisor to the main challenger of President Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said that the opposition candidate will retain the status of a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

“In our talks with Moscow, we will also emphasize the fact of our NATO membership and expect equal relations,” he added.

Turkey’s foreign policy

Referring to Turkey’s role in the Russian war against Ukraine, professor Kose said that Erdogan “is clear about his policy towards Ukraine – we support its territorial integrity and unity. However, we need constructive relations with Moscow, which cannot be set aside while expecting a solution to this issue.”

“The current government’s foreign policy priorities since 2015 have been security issues. One of its main tasks is neutralizing terrorist groups that threaten Turkey – such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the People’s Protection Units (YPG), or the Islamic State – and creating a buffer zone around the country’s borders,” he pointed out.

Prof. Kose said that Ankara’s western foreign policy aims to focus on strengthening bilateral relations with Germany and the United Kingdom, pointing out that relations with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria “are already strong.”

At the same time, he stated strengthening bilateral relations does not translate into better relations with the EU, which has no interest or desire to include Turkey in its ranks.