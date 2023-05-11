The main topics of Wednesday’s show of Rock Rachon were the shooting down of the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile by Ukrainian air defense and the USD 1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. To discuss these issues Michał Rachoń invited analyst and retired U.S. Department of Defense Civil Servant Trent Telenko.
Rock Rachon 10.05
The main topics of Wednesday’s show of Rock Rachon were the shooting down of the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile by Ukrainian air defense and the USD 1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. To discuss these issues Michał Rachoń invited analyst and retired U.S. Department of Defense Civil Servant Trent Telenko.