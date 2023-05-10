World News 10.05

You are here
In this edition of World News, the main stories looked at the tensions between Israel and Palestine which are further escalating, Turkey preparing for its presidential election; and gruesome reports of starvation, deaths, and organ harvesting in Kenya. Furthermore we covered the NATO meeting in Brussels as well as a visit of Poland’s Foreign Minister to Japan.

Tonight’s guest Robin Barnett, former British ambassador to Poland, talked on how Britain and Poland can cooperate to boost regional security.

