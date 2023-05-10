Russia’s Victory Day Parade continues to be a source of backward antics, decorating the murderer and torturer of Bucha as a “war hero” while showcasing what little they have left in terms of military prowess. Meanwhile, Wagner leader Prigozhin’s hysteric fit has fallen on deaf ears, and now Russians resorted to using children as mouthpieces. Find out more about these topics on Wednesday’s edition of Break the Fake.
Break the Fake 10.05
Russia’s Victory Day Parade continues to be a source of backward antics, decorating the murderer and torturer of Bucha as a “war hero” while showcasing what little they have left in terms of military prowess. Meanwhile, Wagner leader Prigozhin’s hysteric fit has fallen on deaf ears, and now Russians resorted to using children as mouthpieces. Find out more about these topics on Wednesday’s edition of Break the Fake.