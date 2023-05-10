Nazism was less harmful than communism

“When I look at what Pius XII and General Franco did to save Jews, I have a deep sense of disgust when I hear all these accusations of Catholic inaction. It would be good if other communities stood up for the truth in this matter,” says professor Paweł Skibiński, a historian.

TVP WEEKLY: After reading your book “Kościół wobec totalitaryzmów 1917-1989” [The Church and Totalitarianisms 1917-1989], I have the impression that you see the relationship between the Church and totalitarianisms as a clash between good and evil. Is that correct?

PAWEŁ SKIBIŃSKI: First of all, as a researcher, I analyse the material with a certain worldview baggage. I do not hide that I am a believing person, so it is difficult for me to treat the Church as a neutral phenomenon from an ethical point of view. This does not mean that I do not see the mistakes of people in the Church or political ambiguities. However, the essence of the community and institution itself, which I consider fundamentally good, is a different matter. This cannot be proven because it is a matter of worldview attitude, which, of course, does not exempt me from the obligation to verify facts.

The second issue concerns totalitarianisms. In my opinion, they are not normal systems of government where one can look for various nuances and have discussions about them. We are not talking about the type of problem that involves debating the advantages of a republic over a monarchy, or vice versa. We are talking about a historical phenomenon that has consequences to this day, which has left a huge mark on humanity throughout the 20th century, and which carries ethically unacceptable consequences. In this sense, I really don’t see any possibility of ethically evaluating totalitarianisms as a whole other than as evil.

So, was it a clash between good and evil? Not in the sense that on one side there was good and on the other there was evil, but rather that this clash also took place within people, including within people of the Church.

Yes, collaborating with totalitarian regimes – if they were truly totalitarian – was for the person collaborating with them burdened with great risk of irreversible involvement in evil. This follows from the analysis of the nature of these regimes. They deeply violate human nature by denying him the right to elementary freedom and to his own ethical evaluation of reality, enslaving him and tempting him with various apparent pleasures of life: for example, wealth obtained at the expense of others or sexual freedom without any limitations, or obtaining physical security at any cost. I’m not surprised that people collaborated with these systems, but it involved them in compromises that were degrading in the long run.

Why did these two great totalitarianisms, Nazism and Communism, focus so much on the Church and religion?

In my opinion, the reason why these two great totalitarianisms, Nazism and Communism, focused so much on the Church and religion is because their ambitions were so far-reaching that they primarily saw the possibility of managing the entirety of reality, which cannot be done without also taking control of the space usually reserved for religious reflection. It is impossible to manage the whole person, along with their privacy and intimacy, if the ruler does not attribute supernatural qualities to themselves. These ideologies attributed such qualities to themselves. They promised eternal happiness, a kind of secular salvation.

Interview by Robert Bogdański