King Charles III anointed in the name of God. A unique coronation

Questions of religion, ecumenism, cooperation between denominations and Churches have always been close to Charles’ heart. That’s why Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu and Sikh priests were invited to the ceremony. Catholic clergy too, and that’s a real sensation because the last time they attended a coronation was 470 years ago.

“Across all cultures, ceremonies matter. Studies show that ritual actions can activate deep-seated intuitions about causality in people’s minds. But even as they have no direct influence on the external world, ceremonies still fulfill important functions. They can provide comfort, create meaning, and forge a sense of belonging. Collective ceremonies act as social glue. By doing so, they create feelings of unity that can transform individuals into communities”.

Dimitris Xygalatas is an associate professor of anthropology and psychological sciences, and head of the experimental anthropology laboratory at the University of Connecticut, author of “Ritual: How Seemingly Senseless Acts Make Life Worth Living” believes that rituals, including all ceremonies and public celebrations, are very important to society. For they create, as he explains on the BBC News website, a sense of connection and community. Rituals are like milestones – for people, and for societies. Without celebration, important moments are insipid. That’s why the students who graduated during the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t fully enjoy it, because they were deprived of the ceremonial distribution of diplomas.

The coronation of Charles III – the third occasion in less than a year when the British can test the power of rituals – gives rise to such considerations. In June last year, the Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her reign, and in September she was bid farewell. In the opinion of British republicans – few albeit vocal – it is a waste of money on an institution they otherwise regard as dysfunctional and redundant.

Manifestation of continuity

Is a coronation necessary? No. A king doesn’t need a coronation to be king. In a hereditary monarchy, the ruler ascends the throne upon the death of his predecessor. Charles III therefore became king on September 8, 2022, when his mother passed away. The coronation is only a kind of ornament, a colorful dot over the “i”, an expression of respect for British traditions, a manifestation of continuity or, finally, that keystone that Prof. Xygalatas writes about.

