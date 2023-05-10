From Morocco it is the closest to Fuerteventura. A stopover on the way to paradise.

The tourists shouldn’t see immigrants: they should associate the Canary Islands with everything that is nice and pleasant. If it was otherwise, they might refuse to come. One catastrophe, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic was enough. Illegal immigrants seemed interesting and new to us at first. But we’ve had enough of them – says Felipe, a student at one of Gran Canaria universities.

The last stop of many bus lines at the north edge of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is “Puerto” – harbor, port. The tourists arrive here to visit the old castle Castillo de la Luz but they don’t advance further. For there are docks there, full of workshops and warehouses of dubious beauty. Among them – an area surrounded by an old thick wall with a faded inscription “Zona Militar” – “Military zone”, barracks. Canopies of the huge white tents of one of the refugee centers in the Canary Islands are showing from above the wall.

During the high season chartered planes full of tourists land at the airports of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. These people then disperse to resorts to take advantage of the beautiful mild weather and the wonderfully warm sea. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants from Africa are trying to reach the shores of the islands. They sail in small, flimsy boats from a seemingly undistant continent.

– We’ve had two cases this week: 400 people arrived on Wednesday and 150 on Thursday – says Francisco Suarez Alamo, director of Informaciones Canarias SA, which publishes the newspaper “Canarias7”. Much of the docks and barracks with huge white tents inside can be seen from the windows of the local daily’s offices. – There aren’t many people here now but in the past those tents used to be full to bursting – he recounts.

Phantom boats

The AP agency has recently described a dramatic story from two years ago. In the Caribbean, on the shore of Tobago, an empty boat was found with the bodies of a dozen black men inside. It turned out that the boat had left Mauritania with 43 people on board, and the destination was the Canary Islands. Unfortunately; instead of reaching its destination, it wandered for two months, reaching the other end of the Atlantic Ocean. The authors described what could happen along the way: despair, fear, hunger, dehydration, hypothermia…

In 2021 alone, seven “phantom boats” appeared in the Caribbean and off the coast of Brazil, whose original destination was certainly the Canary Islands. How many didn’t arrive at all?… “Canarias7”, commenting on this story, emphasized that the conditions in the Atlantic are extremely difficult, and the inhabitants of Africa board poor-quality, inflatable pontoons with outboard motors, taking very little food and water. They are exposed to the risk of engine failure or wrong course.

According to the non-governmental organization Caminando Fronteras, 4,000 people died along the so-called migration route to the Canary Islands in the year 2021 alone.

By Piotr Kościński

Translated by: Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki