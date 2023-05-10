Sudan, Mahdi’s bloody legacy, holds the record number of coups d’état

It is one of the largest countries in Africa and also one of the least stable. From the beginning of independence, marked by divisions causing constant civil war. A country of military coups, Islamists and rebellions.

The Mahdist War. Who hasn’t heard of Mahdi? In 1966, he was made famous by Charlton Heston and Laurence Olivier in the movie “Khartoum”. And 55 years earlier, by Henryk Sienkiewicz [Polish writer] in his novel “In Desert and Wilderness” [translated by M.A. Drezmal and S. Novikov, CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2016]. The turbulent events of the 1880s marked the beginning of the modern history of Sudan. Today, it is an independent country. Then it was a British-Egyptian condominium.

Sudan’s is one of the bloodiest stories on the African continent. Today, when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s army clashes with the troops of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, we are seeing its latest episode. The current civil war is a consequence of the last two coups. Actually, any new war in Sudan is in some way a consequence of the previous one.

In the last 70 years Sudan experienced two long civil wars (1955-1972, 1983-2005), that finally ended with the secession of the south of the country in 2011. Added to this, it witnessed the bloody rebellion in Darfur (2003-20), the conflict in the provinces of South Kordofan and Blue Nile (2011) and violent ethnic clashes in the east of the country, between the Nuba and Beni-Amer peoples (since 2019).

Khartoum itself has been the scene of important events, from the Mahdi uprising against Egyptian-British rule, symbolized by the fall of the city in 1885, through the nationalist revolution of the White Flag League in 1924, to the 1964 revolution that established a short-lived democracy, and then the April Uprising that brought President Gaafar Nimeiry’s regime to its knees in 1985. The city survived a military coup in 1958 and a violent coup in 1971. In 1976, the capital was attacked by Islamist troops, then there was the 2019 revolution, and finally another military coup in 2021.

Today the streets of Khartoum are running with blood again. This drama for the Sudanese is all the more shocking because during the presidency of Umar Hasan Ahmad al-Bashir (1989-2019), the capital was an oasis of peace in a country torn by wars and rebellions.

Era of dictatorships

There are 54 countries in Africa. In the last 70 years, there has been at least one coup attempt in 45 of them. Topping that list is Sudan with 18 coup attempts, every third one of which proved successful. We still do not know how the latest, that initiated on April 15, 2023 by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his Rapid Reaction Force (RSF), will end.

From the film “Khartoum” and the Sienkiewicz novel, we know that after defeating the Mahdists, the vast Sudan became the condominium of Great Britain and Egypt. London, inevitably, had the greater say. In 1946, the British government decided to merge two previously separate administrative regions of Sudan: the Muslim Arab North and the Black South, the latter dominated by animists and Christians. This decision was to become the source of many bloody conflicts later.

In 1953, Great Britain and Egypt decided to grant independence to Sudan. In 1956, when it transpired that the Khartoum elites had no intention of keeping their word and they rejected the idea of a federation granting extensive autonomy to the southern part of the country, the first explosion occurred. On August 18, 1955, several military units from southern Sudan mutinied. The “Anyanya Rebellion” launched a 17-year guerrilla civil war that was to cost half a million of lives.

It wasn’t long before the generals were heard from. On November 17, 1958, a successful coup took place in Khartoum. The military overthrew a civilian government whose chief Abdalla Khalil was actually privy to the plot. General Ibrahim Abbud, the commander of the army, became Sudan’s new leader. Shortly after independence, Sudan entered an era of dictatorships and coups. The military junta reigned until 1964, albeit with two attempted coups in the interim (May 21, 1959, and November 9, 1959). General Abbud pursued a policy of Arabizing the South, a goal that only served to fuel further resistance and civil war. Finally, he ceded power to civilians in 1964. As it turned out, not for long.

Coups were attempted on December 18 and 28, 1966. The coup that was successful took place on May 25, 1969. Colonel Jaafar Nimeiry became prime minister. Initially, Marxists were a significant force in the ruling junta. However, the new regime abolished parliament and banned political parties, including the Sudanese Communist Party. On July 19, 1971, there was another successful coup, this time by the communists.

It lasted just a few days. Nimeiry’s supporters in the army restored him to power. He had escaped house arrest through a window. Disillusioned with the Soviet Union, he began to cooperate with China.

Islamic Revolution

A year later, the authorities in Khartoum managed to conclude a truce with the rebels from the south and end he nation’s first civil war. The 17-year-long conflict ended with a treaty signed in neighboring Ethiopia. Sudan’s president granted autonomy to the southern part of the country.

So began a decade of relative peace. Relative insofar as there were three failed coup attempts in this period: September 5, 1975, July 2, 1976, and February 3, 1977.

The first coup, which lasted a matter of hours, was organized, yet again, by communist officers.

The second was the work of an Islamist leader: a thousand Libyan-trained, armed rebels entered Sudan, passing through Darfur and Kordofan, and managed to reach Khartoum and Omdurman. The ensuing three-day street battle ended in the defeat of the attackers, leaving some 3,000 people killed.

The third attempt was the most grotesque. A group of air force officers sympathetic to southern rebels unsuccessfully tried to seize Juba airport in the south.

The fourth attempt was on April 6, 1985, when President Jaafar Nimeiry was overthrown after 16 years in power. And this time it was successfully carried out thanks to the support of the army. Why did it happen? In 1981, Nimeiry did a political about-turn. To neutralize Islamist opposition, he formed an alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood. Then, in 1983, announcing the “Islamic revolution”, he introduced Sharia law into the country. To underscore the sincerity of his views, he ordered $11 million worth of alcohol poured into the Nile River.

It was obvious that such a policy would provoke opposition from the south. In violation of the 1972 Addis Ababa Agreement that had ended the first civil war, Nimeiry dissolved the autonomous government of the south and altered the administrative boundaries. This sparked off the so-called second civil war. Led by John Garang, the rebels of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army rose up against the authorities in Khartoum. They demanded a change from the Islamist government and sought the creation of a secular democratic “New Sudan”.

Read the full story.

By Grzegorz Kuczyński

Translated by: Agnieszka Rakoczy