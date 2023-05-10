Polish presidential couple begin their official visit in Albania

President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda have begun an official visit to Albania. During their time in Tirana, the Polish leader will meet with Albanian President Bajram Begaj to discuss cooperation within NATO and support for Albania’s Western ambitions.



The visit of the Polish presidential couple to Albania will last until Thursday.

Paweł Szrot, the Chief of the President’s Cabinet, emphasized the importance of this visit, as Albania is a country in the Western Balkans aspiring to join the European Union and deserving support in its efforts. He stated that it is clear that the Balkan countries aspire to the Western world rather than to Eastern influence.

During the visit, President Duda is scheduled to meet with President Bajram Begaj, demonstrating Poland’s support for the Western ambitions of Albania and other countries in the region.

The agenda includes a meeting between the Polish and Albanian presidential couples, followed by a one-on-one conversation between Presidents Duda and Begaj, as well as plenary discussions led by both presidents. On Thursday at noon, after the conclusion of these talks, both presidents will meet with representatives of the media.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda wraz z Małżonką są już w Tiranie 🇦🇱.

📲 Zapraszamy do śledzenia relacji z wizyty na naszych kanałach w mediach społecznościowych oraz stronie internetowej https://t.co/FWdZnPBGms. pic.twitter.com/q42csDDEvS

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) May 10, 2023

President Duda will also meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Albania, Lindita Nikolla, on Thursday.

He will lay a wreath at the Mother Albania monument in the National Martyrs Cemetery of Albania and lay flowers at the monument of St. John Paul II.

The visit to Tirana will conclude with the participation of the Presidents of Poland and Albania in the Economic Round Table.

The Western Balkan countries, including Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania, are seeking membership in the European Union.

Albania has been a member of NATO since 2009. In 2009, the country applied for EU membership and has had candidate status since 2014.